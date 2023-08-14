Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,581,936.80 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,466,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,105,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72.

Joint Stock Down 20.4 %

JYNT stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

