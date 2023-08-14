Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Sells $4,680,560.43 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $181.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

