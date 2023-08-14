Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Sells $4,004,800.00 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWM opened at $49.44 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

