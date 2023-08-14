FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Sells $8,080,055.14 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $187.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

