Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Acquires $3,701,132.05 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $108.02 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.