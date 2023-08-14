Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,648,150.10 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.71, for a total value of $2,648,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,462,898.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 1,953 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.88, for a total value of $986,030.64.

On Monday, August 7th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,287 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $2,644,768.88.

On Monday, July 31st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total value of $4,357,882.46.

On Friday, July 28th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,114 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.08, for a total value of $1,148,071.12.

On Wednesday, July 26th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,079 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.20, for a total value of $3,859,470.80.

On Monday, July 24th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $3,480,491.34.

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total value of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total value of $4,814,204.58.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $498.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.24 and a 200-day moving average of $474.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

