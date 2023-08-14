Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $8,480,359.30 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
LSXMA opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
