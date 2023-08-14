SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. SunOpta has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.