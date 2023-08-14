SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to Outperform by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.29.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

SoundThinking stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. SoundThinking has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.54 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundThinking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its stake in SoundThinking by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.