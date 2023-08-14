Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $168.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.