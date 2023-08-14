Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $168.39 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after buying an additional 307,835 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

