Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. William Blair cut Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,898,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

