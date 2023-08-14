CLSA Lowers Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) to Underperform

CLSA cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Recruit Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83.
Recruit Company Profile
