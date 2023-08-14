HC Wainwright Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $37.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 81,686 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.