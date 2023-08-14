Wolfe Research Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $94.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

