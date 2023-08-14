CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,192 shares of company stock worth $991,515 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $21,800,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

