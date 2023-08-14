Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$103.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEXF. CIBC upgraded shares of Onex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEXF opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.44. Onex has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

