Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Olaplex Stock Down 0.8 %

Olaplex stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

