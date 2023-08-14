Stifel Nicolaus Trims Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Target Price to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

CFWFF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

