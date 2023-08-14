Stifel Nicolaus Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$15.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

About HLS Therapeutics

Shares of HLTRF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

