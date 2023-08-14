Stifel Nicolaus Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$15.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLTRF
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Trading Halts Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.