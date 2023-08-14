Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Forward Air Trading Down 25.4 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 332.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after buying an additional 314,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

