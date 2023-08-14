Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $306.96 on Friday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

