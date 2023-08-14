Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSYTF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Pason Systems

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

