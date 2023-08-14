Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SISXF

Savaria Stock Down 0.2 %

About Savaria

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $12.52 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.