Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MPW opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Ossiam lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.