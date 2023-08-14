Benchmark Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $130.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

