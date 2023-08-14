Raymond James Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

