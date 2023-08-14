Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.86.

FWRD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

