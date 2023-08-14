Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of CURLF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

