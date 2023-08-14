CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of CareRx from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CareRx from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get CareRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareRx

CareRx Stock Down 4.8 %

CareRx Company Profile

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. CareRx has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.14.

(Get Free Report)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.