goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$151.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

