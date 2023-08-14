Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

BIREF opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.