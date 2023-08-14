Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 479,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

