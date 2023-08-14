StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

