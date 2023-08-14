BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVFL opened at $9.85 on Monday. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

