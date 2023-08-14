Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $896.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

