Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Decreases By 36.1%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Credit Saison Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF opened at C$13.39 on Monday. Credit Saison has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.32.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

