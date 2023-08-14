Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Decreases By 36.1%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Credit Saison Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF opened at C$13.39 on Monday. Credit Saison has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.32.

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.