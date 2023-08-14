Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Rises By 59.0%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGMH opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.