180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 23,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,799 shares of company stock worth $322,526 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

About 180 Degree Capital

TURN stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Read More

