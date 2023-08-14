Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.33 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $383.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

