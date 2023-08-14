Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management lowered Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

