Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chase by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

