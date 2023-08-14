Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.62 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.