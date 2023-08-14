Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 35.8%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.5 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
SMFTF stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.