Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Despegar.com Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE DESP opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.95. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

