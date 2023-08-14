Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Declines By 35.7%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $8,365,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSA opened at $10.91 on Monday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

