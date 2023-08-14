Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

