Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Declines By 35.9%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 156,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at John Marshall Bancorp

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,801.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMSB. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 28.44%.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.