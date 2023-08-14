Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,159.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

SNPTF opened at $8.75 on Monday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

