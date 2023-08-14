Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 58.8% in July

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Jones Soda stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

See Also

